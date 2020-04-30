AEW Dynamite Results For April 29, 2020

We get a video package showing the history between Darby Allin and Cody. They talk about their differences, and we get a set up for their match today as Darby being the outsider who is relentless or Cody, who feels this is the championship he needs.

Our announcers are Tony Schiovane and Chris Jericho who go over the matches we will get tonight.

We start off with Darby coming to the ring, and we have the noise of the people around the ringside area at a safe distance. Cody is next out with Brandi.

Darby Allin vs Cody

Darby starts with a shoulder tackle off the ropes that does nothing, and then he and Cody lock up. They go to the ropes, and Cody hits a shoulder tackle and Cody lands on Darby for a one count. They lock up again and and go into the turnbuckle, onto the mat, and Darby gets a two count, Cody counters and gets Darby with a one count, and then Darby get Cody with a two count. As they are getting up, Darby clips Cody’s knee. Darby tries to drag Cody out fo the ring, and Darby kicks him off.

They battle outside the ring, and the sequence ends wne Cody sidesteps and Darby plows into Brandi. Cody hits Darby with a pump kick, grabs Darby and tosses him into the ring. As Billy Gunn helps Brandi leave the ringside area, Cody is stomping Darby and we go to a commercial for the TYV version of Snowpiercer, a movie you need to watch.

When we come back, Cody is working over Darby in the corner. Cody does a stalled front suplex and covers Darby for a two count. Cody continues to work over Darby and locks him into a modified bow and arrow. Darby breaks the hold, gets a two count, and then Cody goes back to the stomping beatdown. Cody continues the beat down and drops Darby across the top rope. Cody goes for a quick pin, gets a pair of two counts and then Cody waits for Darby to get up.

Cody hits more stomps and then locks Darby in a single crab hold until Darby gets to the rope. Cody picks Darby up for a stalling suplex, but Darby hits Cody with knees to escape and then hits another chop block on Cody’s injured leg. Darby gets in a arm drag and then a Cody Red (a destroyer) and pins Cody for a two count. Darby then locks a hold on Cody’s injured leg. Cody struggles and gets to the ropes to break the hold.

They battle in the corner until Darby hangs Cody upside down on his injured leg, and Darby runs in for a reverse elbow. On the mat, Darby grabs Cody by the injured leg and locks up Cody’s legs. Cody is able to escape and rolls out fo the ring, hobbling around the outside. As Cody is walk, Britt Baker hits him with a shoe. Darby tosses Cody into the ring and hits yet another chop block and then a head buster onto Cody’s leg and we go to commercial to let us know Rick and Morty is back Sunday night. You should watch it too, but don’t be a jerk about it, like some fans.

When we get back, both are up and Cody nails Darby with a clothesline. They struggle to get up and Jericho makes his first Pineapple Pete reference. Cody is able to hit the uppercut from the mat, then Tossed Darby with a front release suplex but has trouble following it up. Cody hits a distaster kick and then takes his belt off. He hands the belt to the ref, and when Cody whips Darby into the corner, his leg gives out. Darby is shocked by this and goes for a move and Cody strikes with a small package. Darby kicks out, hits Cody with the crossroads and gets a two count. Darby slaps on the figure four in the middle of the ring. Cody drops to the mat and the ref counts two on him.

Brandi comes out and the hold breaks, and Brandi hands Cody a bottle of water. Darby grabs it, nails Cody in the head with it, follows up with a coffin drop and Cody catches him and hits a ripcord clothesline. Cody is unable to follow it up. They stand up and Cody goes for another ripcord, and Darby escapes out the back, flips over into a jawbreaker. Darby leaps off the rope and is caught by Cody for a crossroads and a two count.

Cody goes to the turnbuckle for a coffin drop, but Darby gets the knees up. Darby runs to the turnbuckle for a coffin drop, and Cody rolls Darby over and gets a three count and the pin.

Your winner: Cody

It’s time for a commercial.

We come back to a video package about Scorpio Sky in training and explaining how the “worst town” chant started to kick in when they became a true team.

MJF sends in a video gives an update on his injury. MJF’s nail doctor has NEVER seen such a great turnaround, and he has now has overhealed it. He takes off his scarf and shows he is wearing a neck brace. He nicked himself shaving and now he has to take time to heal. A GREAT segment.

Back at the arena, Musa is coming to the ring. As he is getting ready, Mr. Mayhem, Wardlow comes to the ring.

Musa vs Wardlow

Musa runs toward Wardlow and gets choke slammed. Wardlow starts beating Musa in the corner, Wardlow is about to do a running slam, but Musa escapes out the back door. Musa gets in a punch, a back elbow off the ropes and Wardlow responds by rag dolling him into the corner, to the mat and finally an airplane spin into a pin.

Your winner: Wardlow

Time for another commercial as we get hyped for Lance Archer vs Dustin Rhodes

When we’re back, it’s time for another episode of the Bubbly Bunch. Jericho says he won the Flim Flam, but Sammy shows his sanitizer which means he won. Jericho challenges him to a Manitoba Melee, and they do the viral “pass the punch” bit, with a TON of surprise guests. Incredible fun.

Back at the arena, it’s time for a no DQ match and Jimmy Havok is on his way to the ring. He’s followed by his tag team partner Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford. Next out are the Best Friends with Orange Cassidy

Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian vs. the Best Friends

Sabian and Havoc attack the Best Friends before the bell. Havoc and Sabian are tossed out of the ring, and Chuck holds them for Trent to hits a tope on them. Havoc nails Cassidy with a chair and then it becomes an all out brawl outside the ring and Cassidy is knocked out. Chuck gets suplexed onto chairs, and Trent spears Havok to stop another chair shot. Sabian hits a Tope onto Trent and then tosses him into the ring. Sabian beats on Trent as chairs and a ladder are tossed into the ring.

Sabian tags in Havoc and the keep up the beat down. Havoc tosses the ladder into Trent, and then he sets it up on the second rope and slingshots Trent into from underneath. Havoc covers Trent for a two count. Sabian is tagged in and they double team Trent, including Trent being kicked in the back of the head into Havoc’s fingers for a eye gouge.

Trent is able to start to fight out, but he leaps into a backstabber for a double pin. Chuck breaks it up and two and then is tossed out. A chair is set up in the corner and they sit Trent in the chair. Sabian tries for a charge into the chair, but Trent gets out of the way, but then gets hit by Havok with a chair. Chuck comes in the ring, get hit with the chair, and as Havok is going for a second blow, Chuck kicks the chair into his face.

They hit Havoc with chairs on opposite side and then do the Hug over him. Sabian comes in and get a double team move done on him. Chuck pins Havoc for a two count. Chuck wedges a chair in the corner, and he and Havoc run a series of moves until Chuck is driven into the chair. Trent now takes control and uses the chair as a battering ram into Sabin for a two count.

We get a chair shot on Havoc, Sabian is put on the ladder in the corner and Havoc saves him. Havoc and Trent are on the top of the turnbuckle, Havoc is tosses to the mat and then he gets up and pulls Trent’s legs out from under him so that Trent lands on the ladder. Havoc and Sabian set up chairs with Trent draped across them and leap onto him. Trent is covered for a two count that Chuck breaks up.

Havoc is the first up and he works over Chuck with a chair. Chuck escapes and slam Havoc on an overturned chair. Chuck piledrives Sabian on a chair for the pin, but Ford pulls Chuck’s leg to break up the pin. As people recover, Havoc tosses Chuck into the ladder. Cassidy gets up on the ring and tosses a chair into Havoc. Sabian pulls Cassidy off the ring and goes for a clothesline, which Cassidy evades. Cassidy then evades moves from Ford which nails Sabian instead. Casswidy then getsd up on the top turnbuckle with Havoc and leaps onto Ford and Sabian.

Chuck is able to grab Havoc, power slams him into a pile of chairs and gets the pin and the three count.

Your Winners: Best Friends

Cassidy sits in one of the chairs and the Best Friends give a thumbs up as we go to commercial.

We come back to see the backstage part of the Role Model segment for Britt Baker. Britt gets her makeup artist’s name wrong, and Britt them stops her because Rebel didn’t call her DOCTOR Britt Baker. Rebel then gives an insincere intro of how great Britt is.

Britt’s next tip is Not Everyone Can Be A Role Model. Don’t wear glasses unless you are a doctor. Don’t be fat. Don’t have a snaggletooth. And for all of these, she is pointing out Tony Schiavone’s flaws.

In the arena, Shawn Spears is coming to the ring and Baron Black is already in the ring. .

Shawn Spears vs. Baron Black

They tie up and Shawn takes control early,. But Black is able to take Spears down to the mat. Spears escapes and takes over with kicks and a slam into the corner. Black starts to fight back, but Spears drops him with a spine buster and then he starts beating down Black. After most moves, Spears shows off to the crowd, and then covers Black for a two count while flexing.

Black gets in a little more offense before Spears hits a C4 and locks Black in a sharpshooter causing Black to tap out.

Your winner: Shawn Spears

It’s time for more commercials.

We come back to Taz breaking down Lance Archer’s finishing move, and they show Archer taking out Marko Stunt. Marko explains why he stepped up to the plate to take on Brodie Lee.

Marko Stunt comes out and waves to the crowd on his way to the ring. He is followed by Mr. Brodie Lee.

Mr. Brodie Lee vs Marko Stunt

Marko runs at Brodie who keeps tossing him away. They run the ropes until Brodie hits a boot on Marko. Brodie then takes control with relentless offense. Outside the ring, Marko runs at Brodie, and Brode hits a mule kick and gets in the ring as the ref starts counting. Marko gets back in the ring at nine and a half. Marko escapes a slam, gets ion a kick and then Brodie hits a swinging slam and a power bomb. Marko takes the three count.

Your winner: Mr. Brodie Lee

We then get a video package from Jon Moxley says he is ready for us to be able to get back together. He talks about what he is thankful for, and he’s thankful the show is live next week and he’s showing up. He is ready for whatever challenges are coming and he reminds you of what’s important. A solid promo, even though he has no opponent yet.

It’s time for a commercial before our main event.

Lance is first to the ring punching someone as he comes out of the tunnel, and Dustin is out next with Brandi.

Dustin Rhodes vs Lance Archer

They tie up and are back in the corner immediately. They break, hook up again and are in the corner. Dustin slaps Archer in the face and Archer smiles about it. They trade shoulder tackles and Dustin leaves the ring to slow things down. Dustin comes in the ring, nails Archer, is able to get Archer over the top rope with a low bridge, and then Dustin rolls into him off the apron.

Archer comes back in the ring and Dustin hits a series of blows. Dustin is able to block a slam, but Archer tosses him across the ring and to the floor. Archer pulls a chair from under the ring, and comes to hit Dustin. Dustin knocks it out of his hands, get sin a few blows, picks up the chair and Acher kicks the chair into Dustin’s face. Archer goes back in the ring, but then gets in the face of the people at ringside.

Dustin’s forehead is bleeding and Archer starts the attack slamming Dustin’s head into the apron and then tosses Dustin into the ring as we go commercial.

When we come back, Archer has mounted Dustin, but Dustin punches his way out of it. When they are up, Archer clotheslines him down, punches him and then tosses him out of the ring. Dustin tries to mount a comeback, but Archer is able to beat him down and then get back ion the ring. The ref starts counting, and Dustin struggles to get into the ring. Dustin is able to break the dount, but drop to the floor. Archer drops to the floor and tosses Dustin into the ring. When Archer turns his back to show the blood on his hands, Dustin gets a slap in.

Archer gets into the ring and nails Dustin with strikes, kicks and a German suplex that tosses Dustin acoss the ring. Archer puts Dustin in a sleeper hold on the mat, and then moves it to an attack on Dustin’s wounded forehead. Dustin mounts a come back and is able to hit Archer with Shattered Dreams. Archer recovers quickly and is able to take Dustin down and attacks with strikes. Archer locks Dustin into a modified headlock and we go to our last commercial break.

When we come back, Dustin struggles to his feet, and punches his way free. Dustin is able to keep fighting with kicks, a whip to the corner and a Destroyer. Dustin doesn’t have enough energy to cover Archer and they both struggle to their feet. They trade punches back and forth, and Dustin ends the sequence with a lariat.

Slowly, they get to their feet. Dustin hits the drop down uppercut, the power slam and then starts attacking him in the corner. Archer is able to fight out of the corner, Dustin hits the crossroads, and covers him for a one count. Dustin heads to the top rope and leaps, but Archer catches him. Archer then lifts Dustin for a choke slam and a two count. Archer takes Dustin to the corner, walks the rope while holding his hand and then moonsaults into Dustin for a two count.

Archer pulls Dustin up for the blackout, but Dustin escapes and hits a flurry of offense. Archer is able to grab Dustin for a choke slam and a two count, Dustin rolls him over for a two count (almost a three). When they get up, Archer hits a big boot, and as Dustin recovers, Archer pulls off a turnbuckle pad. Archer slams Dustin’s head into the exposed buckle over and over.

QT Marshall comes out to throw in the towel, but Cody stops him and asks Dustin if he wants to stop. Archer grabs Dustin as Dustin grabs the towel. Archer tosses the towel out of the ring, and repeatedly slams Dustin’s head into the mat and then coverts him for a three count.

Your winner: Lance Archer

We go to credit as Dustin is being looked at by Brandi, Marshall, Cody and the ref.

