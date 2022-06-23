AEW Dynamite Results – June 22, 2022

It’s Wednesday Night! Our foot is in the Forbidden door. We are just a few days away. Who will challenge Jay White? Where do the Young Bucks fit in? It’s AEW Dynamite. Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone have the call of all the action.

Bryan Danielson comes out to the ring. Tony Schiavone is waiting for him and asks about both Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts. Danielson talks about how great a week it is to be an AEW & Professional Wrestling fan. He puts over NJPW and then tells us that next week, we get the spectacle that is Blood and Guts. He says he was excited about potentially meeting Zack Sabre Jr and getting revenge on the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Unfortunately, he is not cleared to compete at either Forbidden Door or Blood & Guts. He tells the fans not to worry about him. He says he’ll be back soon. The good news is that Eddie Kingston has gone on record that he’s a judgmental prick. Because of that, it’s good that he’s judging his replacement at Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts.

He says he’s not gonna tell us tonight. We’ll have to wait until Sunday. Crowd doesn’t seem too happy. But here comes Zack Sabre Jr. They jawjack at each other as Ross and Excalibur go over the card. Jon Moxley with some pre recorded comments about The JAS and Hiroshi Tanahashi

Roppongi Vice & Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay, Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)

Romero and Fletcher kick us off. Shoulderblock and we have a stalemate. Kick by Romero, Trent tags in and nails a clothesline. David tags in and it’s Trent with a big chop. German Suplex by Trent and Cassidy tags in. Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets and nails a dropkick. Romero tags back in and nails Forever clotheslines. Cassidy and Roppongi Vice tease a trio of topes but get caught and slammed into each other as we head to commercial.

We’re back and it’s Trent with a Snap Dragon to Fletcher and he makes the tag to Cassidy. Cassidy with “kicks” to Aussie Open and a double hurancanrana. He dares Ospreay to tag in. He does but Roppongi Vice takes him out. They hit the triple topes on Open and Ospreay. Cassidy scores a 2 on Ospreay with a drop off the top. Chop by Ospreay. Back elbow by Cassidy, dropkick by OSpreay and a Slumdog by Cassidy. Romero and Davis tags in. They trade chops. Aussie Open with running elbows and they score a 2. Fletcher tags in and gets nailed by sliced bread. All 6 are now fighting. Trent tags in Rocky and thet try Strong Zero. Ospreay breaks it up. Cassidy avoids an Ospreay Tope. Trent avoids a double team and tags in Cassidy who nails Fletcher with the Orange Punch for the pin.

WINNERS: ROPPONGI VICE and ORANGE CASSIDY.

Jeff Cobb and The Great O-Kahn come out but so does FTR to even the sides. The United Empire walks off.

Satnum Singh, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt are backstage, celebrating. Jay Lethal wants the ROH TV Title and laments that Samoa Joe is running out of time.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and introduces Christian Cage. To a round of boos, Capt. Charisma saunters to the ring. He wants the crowd to shut up. He insults the intelligence of Milwaukee. Cage says he never forgot that Jungle Boy eliminated him from the Casino Battle Royal. He’s a legend and deserves respect of the young stars. The crowd, including a close up of an adorable 9 year old chants for him to shut the f up. He threatens to tear Schiavone’s earring off. He asks the crowd if they really think he came to AEW to help younger talent. He challenges anyone to have as many legendary matches as him.

We see footage of Cage insulting Jungle Boy’s mom and sister. He accuses the mother of wanting Cage. Now he makes a Luke Perry is dead rant. This is getting uncomfortable. The music hits and Luchasaurus hits the ring and chokes Cage. Cage wants to talk to him. Cage says Luchasaurus is like a son to him. They need to talk in private. Cage hugs him. Luchasaurus does not hug back but they do walk out together.

We see highlights of Sting’s return on Rampage.

Kyle O Reilly and the Bucks are in the back. Bucks are teaming with Hikuleo & El Phantasmo at Forbidden Door in an 8 man tag. Sting and Darby will be 2 of the opponents.

All Atlantic Championship Qualifier: Malakai Black vs. Penta Ocscuro

We have a series of strikes. Black to the floor. Pents with a tope and sends Black inside. Black with a forearm to the back. Backstabber by Penta for 2. Rollup by Black for 2. Sling Blade by Penta, leg sweep by Black and they tumble to the floor as we go to commercial.

We are back and it’s both men on the canvas. Back elbow by Penta. Penta with a clothesline and a crossbody. Chop on the apron by Penta, He can’t get him up for the piledriver. Penta avoids a kick and tries again. Black slides into the ring. Cutter by Penta for 2. Penta tries a superplex but Black knocks him down and nails a running knee and a moonsault to the floor. Double foot stomp for 2 by Black. Roundhouse kick by Black, Penta with one of his own. Avalanche Fear Factor off the top rope by Penta. Black gets his foot on the rope at 2. Back heel kick by Black and he scores the pin.

WINNER MALAKAI BLACK

Pac comes out to confront Black. Miro goes on the screen and is angry with God.

It’s Black vs. Pac vs. Miro vs. Tomohiro Ishiii on Sunday for the All Atlantic Championship.

We get a pre recorded comment from Wardlow. He wants the TNT Championship.

Adam Cole comes out to join commentary.

Professional Wrestling’s Last Real Man Silas Young vs. Adam Hangman Page

Lockup, arm twist by Page, reversed by Young. Elbow by Young into a side headlock. Page with a reversal and a takedown. Rolup for 1 by Young and a side kick by Page. Page with chops. Young with chops of his own. Page sends him down and out of the ring. HUGE lariat by Page and he hits the moonsault. We go to commercial.

Back live and Hangman with a superplex. They trade strikes but its Hangman with a fallaway slam. Clothesline by Page, he nails a springboard lariat and a tope to the floor. Clothesline off the top by Page. Back in the ring it’s Silas with a backbreaker for 1. Young misses his springboard moonsault. Buckshot by Page and he scores the pin.

WINNER HANGMAN ADAM PAGE

Adam Cole approaches the ring but Jay White comes out. He says he owes Cole an explanation, but Cole can’t be the opponent for White because he lost to Page twice. White goes to the ring and reminds PAge that it won’t be him. They brawl. Coel saves White from a buck shot. Cole teases hitting White with the IWGP Title belt but here comes Kazuchika Okada. The rainmaker makes the save. Okada and and Page tee off on White and Cole. White and Cole flee as Okada’s music plays.

Tony is in the back with Jade Cargill, Stokely and Kiera Hogan. They’re looking for a new baddie while Red Velvet. They they walk off, Jade gets her cut the s— line off on Tony.

Athena and Kris Statlander are in the back. They mock the baddie search. Willow Nightengale is apparently joining their group.

Marina Shafir w/Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm

Kick by Marina, Storm fights her off in the corner. Marina with a rollover armbar but Storm makes the ropes. Storm gets something resembling an abdominal stretch and Shafir rolls her over. Side headlock and a dropkick by Storm. High kick by Shafir. Storm rolls out and Rose nails a senton as we go to, you guessed it, commercial.

Back to TBS and Shafir eats a kick to the midsection. They trad elbows until Storms with a head butt. Shafir with a strike and the actions spills to the back. Throws by Shafir in the steps. Storm with a DDT. Storm blocks a judo throw and hits ahip attack in the corner. Storm with a vicious rollup for the pin.

WINNER TONI STORM

Rose with a post match attack. Thunder Rosa makes the save. Storm nails Rose with the AEW belt. Rosa isn’t thrilled with the visual. They have a staredown.

Sting and Darby will be joined by Shingo and Hiromu Sunday for that 8 man tag. That’s Shingo Takagi and IWGP Jr Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi for those that may not know. They’re part of the Los Ingobernobles de Japon Faction

Excalibur runs down the Forbidden Door Card. Jay White will defend in a 4 way with Cole, Hangman and Okada.

Chris Jericho (w/Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti) and Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley & Hiroshi Tanahashi

William Regal has joined the booth. Tanahashi and Moxley seem to be in agreement to work together and they brawl with Jericho and Archer right away. Archer and Tanahashi trade blows in the ring. Full Nelson slam by Archer. Jericho tags in and nails chops. Tanahashi fires back. Jericho seemingly connects with a bulldog but also might have got caught in the corner as well. Moxley tags in and fires elbows and a clothesline, sending Jericho to the floor. Jericho gets sent into the rail. Moxley tries to re enter but Guevara hooks his leg and Jericho sweeps it out from under him. Archer with a tag.

Commercial.

We’re back and Jericho poses over Moxley. Moxley with chops but JEricho floors him with a punch. Moxley escapes and tags Tanahashi. He hits jericho with a flying elbow and a clothesline. Senton for 2 by Tanahashi. Rollup into a Walls attempt by Jericho. Rollup by Tanahashi for 2. Moxley wipes out Archer with a tope suicida. Jericho and Tanahashi excahnge forearms. Kick to the face by Jericho, he misses the Judas effect. Jericho rolls through the cross body into the Walls of Jericho. Moxley makes the save with a cutter. Sling Blade to Tanahashi to Archer. Moxley tags in. Archer and he exchange shoulder blocks. Paradigm Shift by Moxley, he tags in Tanahashi, who scores the pin with a frog splash.

WINNERS JON MOXLEY & HIROSHI TANAHASHI

Moxley and Tanbahashi argue and point at each other. Eddie Kingsotn attacks Jericho. Wheeler Yuta and Sammy Guevara join the fight. Minoru Suzuki come out and Yuta and he fight. Finally some referees come out, but so does the most of the combatants in next week’s Blood and Guts fight. I think Shota Umino is out there.

While all this is going on, Moxley and Tanahashi are still staring each other down. We go off the air.

