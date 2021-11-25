AEW Dynamite Results – November 24, 2021

This week’s Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT kicks off with the usual signature opening video that starts the program each and every week.

CM Punk & MJF Kick Things Off

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of “Cult of Personality” as CM Punk makes his way out to start things off inside the ring on this week’s show in his hometown of Chicago.

Punk then makes his way into the ring as fans continue singing his theme along with the music. It cuts off as he enters the ring ready for our opening contest, however instead of his opponent QT Marshall, the theme for MJF hits and out comes The Pinnacle leader.

Friedman then goes on the get on the mic as fans boo and chant “Assh*le” and then “Shut the f*ck up” at him. He then goes on to talk about it not being nice to be interrupted, referring to Punk coming out during his promo segment last week.

He goes on to say he won’t shut up to the fans and then begins running down memory lane with Punk, who he calls Punky Brewster. He talks about the pipe bomb being the only useful thing he’s done in his career. He calls him a one-trick pony and then talks about Punk being a straight edge man who looks more like a meth addict than a sober person.

Now he talks about how if he had Punk’s face he would have to down eight shots of whiskey just to look in the mirror at it. He talks about Punk naming wrestlers during interviews, except for MJF, that he was interested in facing. He says he can pretend but in reality, he never mentioned MJF’s name because “he didn’t want none.”

MJF says Punk has always been good on the microphone but says that’s because he was a small fish in a big pond. He says he understands Punk never wanted to go at it with him on the mic because he knows MJF would end him quicker than his UFC record ended. He talks about dropping nuclear bombs instead of pipe bombs.

Punk finally gets on the mic and says he just learned MJF’s name was Maxwell last week. He says he always thought MJF stood for “My jealous fan.” He says he never mentioned his name in interviews because he didn’t want to feed his ego. He says he’s in MJF’s head — and it probably has something to do with the fact that he’s got a poster of Punk on his wall.

He says he did something last week that no one in AEW has been able to do — he shut up the great MJF without saying a word. He says he had seven days to think of good zingers and he came out here with the lowest hanging fruit. Punk tells the fans that MJF thinks he’s somebody. He says in reality he’s just a less famous version of The Miz. The fans pop huge for that one.

MJF tells the fans to calm down when they chant “Miz! Miz!” at him, and then says to Punk that he is nothing more than nostalgia. He says he was a fan of Punk and he’s not afraid to admit it. He says in the ring and on the mic no one could touch him. He says he was the best — or so he thought. He says ever since he returned he’s struggled to beat the easiest of competition and has struggled to say anything of intrigue.

Friedman then gets close to Punk and tells him that his breath smells like shit. He says that’s probably because he’s been kissing a lot of ass lately. He does an impression of him being a robotic sounding person and then says that his hair is turning gray and his eyes look horrible like he needs sleep. He asks what happened to the guy he grew up watching. He says he might as well come out here and preech hustle, loyalty and respect, referring to John Cena.

The fans “ooh” and “ahh” at that one, as MJF then calls Punk “Mr. PG” and says he can see through him. He does the “you can’t see me” gesture and then tells Punk he only came back for the money. He talks about Punk mentioning he couldn’t change the business from his couch. He asks if Punk was too busy making comic books no one read and movies no one ever saw. He asks if the real reason was because he was scared he couldn’t hang anymore. He questions if Punk could ever hang in the first place.

MJF goes on to tell Punk that he should be scared. He says in the other company he was viewed as a cult hero because he was held down when he should have been number one. He says now he’s here in AEW where he has the chance to prove everyone right. He questions if he really can and then asks the fans if they think he can. The fans cheer. He tells Punk deep down he knows during his career he has been second best. He says whether it was John Cena or Triple H, he was never quite up to snuff.

He goes on to assure him that now he’s standing in his ring and in his company, things will be the same. He says he claims to be the “Best in the World” but then gets in his face and says, “but I’m better than you … and you know it.”

The two just stare at each other for a bit and then Punk lifts his mic up and tells MJF that there’s some truth to what he just said. He says he’s not gonna lie, not even to MJF. He says he’s never lied to the people. He says he didn’t know if the fans would remember and still care. He says he wasn’t sure if he still had it. He says he’s not scared any longer, and certainly not scared of MJF. He says the timing might not match up but he was selling out Madison Square Garden when MJF was marking out for Rosie O’Donnell.

Punk says the last time MJF sang and danced in here he was featured in the New York Times. He says he’s gonna make the New York Times again, but this time it will be in the obituaries. He says he’s enrolled himself in a college that his parents can’t afford the tuition to. He says he’s got a big mouth too but he’s always backed it up. He says MJF never backs his up without help from Wardlow, Shawn Spears and FTR. He says he went to the heart and soul of AEW, not him, but Darby Allin. He says that chews MJF up but he reminds him that he beat Darby Allin and he didn’t need a diamond ring to do it.

He goes on to talk about what MJF thinks of himself and says he doesn’t even realize he’s been replaced by Britt Baker. He says while MJF thinks he made some excellent points he’s talked too much and says they’ve wasted the fans’ time. He says they call Chicago the Second City not because there second best but because when it was burnt to the ground they just built it back up. He asks who the man around AEW is and says it’s not him, because they don’t have enough time to wait for Tony Khan to have a daughter for him to marry.

Now he brings up the last time he was in Chicago and says he gave the fans free ice cream bars. He says the only thing he can think of that’s better than that is punching him in his needle d*ck right now. He takes his shirt off. MJF takes his sport coat off but then rolls under the bottom rope and heads to the back to avoid the fight. The fans boo as he exits and the commentators call that some pretty strong pro wrestling TV. On that note, we head to a commercial break.

CM Punk vs. QT Marshall

When we return from the break, Punk is still in the ring, as is his opponent for this evening, QT Marshall. Both are ready to go in this week’s opening contest and now the bell sounds to get it off-and-running.

Punk takes Marshall down early on and then flashes a double biceps pose at him to mock him a bit. He then scoops and slams Marshall four times in a row, again showing how effective a simple move can always be like he mentioned on commentary weeks ago.

Marshall tries pushing into Punk but “The Best in the World” slaps a side head lock on him. They near the edge of the ring and we see Nick Comoroto grab the foot of Punk to try and distract him to allow Marshall to gain an advantage. Instead the referee notices this and ejects Comoroto and others from ringside.

We see Marshall re-enter the ring after his friends from The Factory leave and Punk goes right back to work on him. He hits a big body slam and then unloads on him in the corner, but Marshall turns him and blasts him with some punches of his own. He goes to whip him into the ropes but Punk reverses him and then catches him with a back elbow.

Now Marshall starts to take over again but once more it doesn’t last that long, as Punk starts firing back with shots of his own. He catches Marshall coming out of the corner with a back body-drop and then knocks him out to the floor with a big shot.

He heads out to the apron and then runs and dives with a flying clothesline that connects on the floor just as Excalibur talks us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break. When we return to some back-and-forth action and then after a short offensive run by Marshall, we see Punk shift the momentum with a big kick to the dome, a neck breaker, a flying elbow smash off the top and finally the GTS for the pin fall victory.

Winner: CM Punk

Christian Cage Talks Momentum & Jurassic Express’ Title Aspirations

We shoot backstage to Tony Schiavone, who is standing by with Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. Christian Cage talks about momentum and when you have it how you feel. He says when you feel this way your confidence shines. He then brings up Jurassic Express being the number one ranked tag-team in AEW now. He vows to see it that they become tag-team champions. We then head to a commercial break.

Eddie Kingston Brawls With Team 2point0 & Daniel Garcia

We shoot to a segment about Eddie Kingston promoting his match on Rampage against Daniel Garcia. We then see him sitting at a table with a piece of cake and Team 2point0 and Daniel Garcia. Eventually Kingston loses it when someone mentions wanting to help his friend Jon Moxley. Kingston didn’t like the remark so he stood up to fight, but a cup of coffee is thrown on him and the trio jumps him until officials and others backstage break it up.

The Gunn Club vs. Bear Country

Now we head back inside the venue where The Gunn Club make their way down to the ring as highlights of their recent attack from Rampage is shown. They settle into the ring where their opponents, Bear Country, are waiting for them.

The duo of Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn will be representing the team. Bear Boulder starts things off for his team and Billy Gunn for his. They mix it up early on and then we see Bear Country take over. The Gunn Club fights back and after some interference from Austin Gunn on the floor, we see The Gunn Club pick up the win via pinfall.

Winners: The Gunn Club

After The Match: Sting & Darby Allin Run Off The Gunn Club

After the match, The Gunn Club continues the attack on Bear Country until finally Darby Allin’s theme hits. Sting makes his way out and one of the Gunn’s runs up to him but gets laid out. Darby Allin then emerges as well and he and Sting head to the ring to run off The Gunn Club.

Adam Cole & Bobby Fish Confronted By The Best Friends

We shoot backstage and see Adam Cole and Bobby Fish talking about things not going well for them lately. Cole says The Young Bucks aren’t around and he knows that because he talks to him everyday. He says they’re like best friends, almost like family. Up walks The Best Friends — Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta. They mock Cole and Fish and then a match ends up getting made. Cole vows to make them pay for that. He and Fish walk off.

Dante Martin Joins Team Taz

We shoot backstage when we return from the break and we see Dante Martin seated at a table with Lio Rush standing up behind him. On the other side of the table are the complete Team Taz group. They offer Martin an official contract and much to the dismay of Rush, he puts pen to paper and signs it. Hook offers him a chip and he grabs one and heads out with them as Rush stands in disbelief.

TBS Women’s Championship Quarterfinals

Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa

From there, the theme hits to bring out Thunder Rosa and then Jamie Hayter. The two are in the ring and ready to go in our next match of the evening here on Dynamite in Chi-Town.

The bell sounds to get this one off-and-running and we see a big open-handed slap exchange from both before they get after it for real. We see Hayter take Rosa out to the floor and the brawl continues out there, even knocking a female in the front row back into her seat.

Rosa tries fighting back but Hayter starts to pull ahead into the offensive lead. She brings the action back in the ring and picks up where she left off, taking it to Rosa as the commentators plug tickets for some upcoming shows.

Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa is fighting back and trying to shift the momentum into her favor, however after landing some shots she comes off the ropes directly into a big clothesline from Hayter. Hayter continues to beat Rosa down as the commentators sing her praises for her impressive power display.

Rosa ends up taking over now, as she gets Hayter throat-first across the middle rope. She hits the ropes and blasts her in the back of the head with a dropkick. She follows up with some more shots but moments later, Hayter sends Rosa out to the floor with a big emphasis and follows her out to put the boots to her some more as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we hear a really loud split chant with half of the crowd chanting for Rosa and the other half roaring for Hayter. The two head to the top rope and Rosa sends Hayter down face-first before following up with a missile dropkick that launches Hayter across the ring. She hits a big clothesline on her in the corner and then slams the double boots to her.

She backs up and runs across the ring for another big dropkick that catches a seated Hayter. She drags Hayter to the center of the ring and covers her, but Hayter kicks out at two. Hayter starts fighting back and she scoops Rosa up and slams her down spine-first in a big back-breaker. Excalibur reminds us of Hayter sending Rosa into the steel post before the break to point out the punishment she has already sustained in that area.

The two start trading back-and-forth shots and then they hold onto each other and Frye-Takayama it out, hockey-fighting style. The fans go nuts and then we see Rosa hit a counter into a Russian leg-sweep. She rolls through and gets the peruvian neck tie locked in. Britt Baker hops on the apron as does Rebel. The ref deals with Rebel while Baker pulls Rosa off Hayter. She then goes for a cheap shot super kick but Rosa ducks and she blasts Hayter. Rosa sends Baker to the floor and scores the pin fall victory over Hayter to advance in the TBS Women’s Championship tournament.

Winner and ADVANCING in the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament: Thunder Rosa

Chris Jericho Gives Warning To Team 2point0 & Daniel Garcia

We shoot backstage where Alex Marvez is standing by with “Le Champion” himself. Chris Jericho talks about having issues with Marvez but mentions it being Thanksgiving Eve.

Before he can say anything else, up walks Team 2point0 and Daniel Garcia still laughing from earlier and then Jericho tells them to buy some chains to help them when Eddie Kingston breaks in their house on Thanksgiving and beats them down. He then tells one of them that he has a square head.

He tells them to shut their mouths and says if they ever, ever interrupt him again, he’s not gonna throw coffee in their faces, he’s gonna knock their teeth down their throat. They say no problem and then as they walk off they tell Jericho with all due respect, to watch his mouth.

Jericho then wishes a Happy Thanksgiving to Marvez and we head to another commercial break.

Friendsgiving With Dr. Britt Baker

We return from the break to the advertised “Friendsgiving” segment with AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker. She is seated at a table with her title and some Thanksgiving food along with Tony Schiavone and Rebel.

Baker says that with all that has gone wrong she talks about some positive things. Schiavone then shows some footage of Riho never being eliminated from the battle royale that determined the contender for the women’s title.

Schiavone then reveals via Tony Khan that Riho has a match next week and if she wins, she’ll receive a shot at Baker’s title. Baker gets upset and says he ruined Thanksgiving.

Colt Cabana vs. Bryan Danielson

We head back inside the Wintrust Arena and out comes Colt Cabana accompanied by some of the members of The Dark Order. They settle into the ring for Cabana’s advertised singles match here this evening.

The music dies down and then Bryan Danielson’s theme hits and out comes “The American Dragon” as the commentators remind us of him talking about wanting to take out and kick the head off of everyone in The Dark Order — in their hometowns if possible.

Now the bell sounds and this one is off-and-running. The fans chant for Colt Cabana in Chicago as Danielson received a mixed bag reaction due to his recent heelish antics. The two lock up and Danielson takes Cabana down to the mat. Cabana gets back up and tries to isolate the arm of Danielson, however Danielson reverses and controls Cabana’s arm.

Danielson takes Cabana down to the mat by his arm and looks to lock him in an armbar. Colt gets to the ropes and the ref forces the hold to be broken. Danielson lets it go but throws a little cheap shot kick to Colt as he backs up. The fans react accordingly and then we see Danielson go back to work on Cabana.

Cabana hits a reversal and the fans immediately explode, however their joy isn’t long-lived, as Danielson takes right back over and starts blasting Cabana with kicks and loud chops. Cabana ends up reversing and connecting with one of his own, but Danielson takes right back over once again and gets Cabana down to the mat, where he blasts him with repeated kicks to the back and the back of the head.

The fans boo so Danielson plays into it with the hand-to-the-ear gesture before going right back to work on Cabana. The fans break out in a loud “Colt Cabana!” chant as Danielson backs up to the opposing corner. He sprints at Cabana but Cabana moves and starts to take over, blasting Danielson with some follow-up shots as the fans go nuts. He hits some more shots and finishes with a Dusty Rhodes rolling elbow.

Danielson fires back with some shots and then hits a big release suplex on Colt. He then hits a running dropkick on him in the corner as Jim Ross talks about fans not enjoying seeing their hometown guy in Colt Cabana take a beating. Danielson sits Colt on the top rope backwards and then heads up after him. Colt ends up fighting free and dropping Danielson down below with a big back elbow. He then follows up with a moonsault and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out.

Back on the feet, Colt controls the arm of Danielson and kicks him but Danielson kicks back and then controls Colt’s arm and takes him to the mat. He picks up Colt’s other arm and then does the hand-holding repeated stomps spot. He then takes Colt around and mocks his double biceps pose before connecting with his LeBelle Lock submission finisher. Colt taps and Danielson picks up the win. He plays into the boos from the fans again. He points to a tooth on the mat that he apparently knocked out of Colt’s mouth as we head to a commercial break.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson & “Hangman” Adam Page Brawl In Chi-Town

Once we return from the break, Tony Schiavone is standing in the ring with Bryan Danielson. He talks about the fans booing him. Danielson points out when he debuted in Chicago he got a much different reaction from the fans. He asks if that’s because of him or the fans. He then says if so than the fans are fickle. He says he mentioned what he was going to do when he got here and then shows some teeth to the camera before gloating about kicking Colt Cabana’s teeth out.

Danielson then goes on to mention how next week he’s gonna be in the hometown of more members of The Dark Order and says he’s more than happy to kick their teeth out in their hometowns as well. From there, he mentions how he’s saving the best for last.

This cues the theme song for the AEW World Champion and out comes “Hangman” Adam Page. The commentators ask the viewing audience at home if they’re ready for some “Cowboy Sh*t.” The music cuts off and Page grabs a mic.

Page talks about how Danielson did what he said he was gonna do. He then brings up his love for the city of Chicago and says he couldn’t think of a better time or place than right here, right now to defend his AEW World Championship against him.

Danielson says of course he’d pick now after he just had a match. He says to him that’s not cowboy sh*t, that’s coward sh*t. Page then says he’s not leaving Chicago without a fight, regardless of title matches. He sets his title down on that note and then tells Danielson he’ll even give him the first shot.

He sticks his chin out and waits for Danielson to hit him. Danielson tells Page not to insult him like that. He then blasts Page with an open-handed slap across the mouth. Page and Danielson start exchanging punches. Page gets the better of the exchange and then nearly hits his Buckshot Lariat finisher. Danielson avoids it and slides out and heads to the back as Page’s theme plays again while he stands strong in the ring.

Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo & FTR vs. Cody Rhodes, PAC & Lucha Bros

The commentators run down some of the matches for next week’s show and this Friday’s Rampage before setting the stage for tonight’s big eight-man tag-team main event.

We shoot back inside the Wintrust Arena where the lights go out. When they come back on, Malakai Black’s entrance begins as his music plays while the crowd in Chicago reacts.

From there, he makes his way out and settles into the ring. FTR’s theme hits and out they come accompanied by Tully Blanchard. Once they settle into the squared circle as well, Andrade El Idolo makes his way out and we head to a pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of The Lucha Bros and PAC and out comes the Death Triangle trio to a big pop from the Chicago crowd.

They stop half-way down the entrance and then wait as the lights go out. When they come back on, Cody Rhodes’ entrance begins with the ominous tones and the raising podium from under the stage. He emerges, the smoke clears and the theme music plays as “The American Nightmare” makes his way to the ring while fire and pyro erupts.

Cody Rhodes and Death Triangle make their way to the ring accompanied by Alex Abrahantes and Arn Anderson. It’s almost main event time here on the Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite.

The bell sounds and we’ve got Cody Rhodes and Dax Harwood kicking things off for their respective teams as fans boo Cody in Chicago. They lock up and this one is finally off-and-running. Dax backs Cody into the corner and gives him a clean back. They re-engage and Cody slaps on a side head lock. Dax hits the ropes and shoves him into the ropes but ends up getting shoulder blocked down to the mat by Cody.

As the action continues, Cody ends up taking his weight belt off and throwing it into the crowd in the Wintrust Arena. The Chicago fans chant for whomever caught it to throw it back. Eventually, the fan does throw it back. Andrade gets upset and grabs it and throws it under the ring. The commentators talk about that being dangerous. Meanwhile PAC tags in and goes to work on Dax. Harwood ends up tagging in Cash Wheeler.

PAC picks up where he left off on Harwood, taking it to Wheeler as the fans continue to roar as something is going on in the crowd. In the ring, however, we see Wheeler holding his own with PAC until PAC knocks him down and scoop-slams him before tagging in Penta El Zero Miedo. Penta comes off the top with a missile dropkick into Wheeler while he is held by PAC.

Wheeler ends up making a comeback and tags in Andrade after that. Andrade goes at it with Fenix, whom Penta tags in on his side of the ring. Fenix gets the upper-hand over Andrade and then tags in Penta. In comes Penta and PAC and all three of the Death Triangle members blast Andrade with kicks. Cody then tags himself in and the fans boo as he goes to work on Andrade and tries isolating his arm. This immediately backfires on Cody and all four members of the heel team beat down Cody at once as the Chicago fans roar.

Cody frees himself and stumbles to his side of the ring to make the tag. Fenix ends up coming in and he goes to work on everyone, including Malakai Black, who tags in for the other team. After some confusion we see Black trip up Fenix and then slam him face-first into the top turnbuckle as Excalibur talks us into our final mid-match commercial break of the evening as our main event continues.

We return from the break and see Wheeler yanking at the mask of Fenix. Fenix starts to fight back and after bouncing off the ropes, blasts Wheeler with a kick to the jaw that buys him enough time to make the tag. Penta comes flying in and connecting with a big cross body splash. He hits one move into a DDT on another foe. He then catches Andrade coming out of the corner with a back-stabber. He goes for the cover but Andrade kicks out at two.

PAC tags in for his side and Harwood tags in for his. PAC knocks Andrade and Malakai to the floor and then runs Wheeler and Harwood into opposing corners. He hits shots on each as he sprints across the ring. He plays to the crowd and then hits the ropes and sprints again, leaping over the top for a big splash onto all the heels on the floor. The fans pop huge and break out in an “AEW! AEW!” chant. PAC heads back to the ring and goes to work on Andrade until Cash Wheeler hits the ring and catches PAC with a back-breaker.

Penta hits the ring and connects with his Made In Japan spot but turns into a piledriver from Harwood. Fenix then hits a missile dropkick on him. In comes Malakai who catches Fenix with a knee. Cody then hits a big suplex spot on him. He goes to blast Andrade with a super kick but El Idolo moved and Cody accidentally knocked PAC out. Andrade then takes out Cody but PAC pops back up for a suplex. Now everyone is down.

We see Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson pop up onto the apron from opposing sides of the ring. They enter the ring as the fans in Chicago go absolutely bonkers. In comes Jose the Assistant but both Arn and Tully knock him out of the ring. Alex Abrahantes jumps on the apron and then all the match participants hit the ring for non-stop action. Penta and Fenix hit a double clothesline that sends FTR to the floor and then they each hit a leap over the top and off the top for splashes onto FTR on the floor.

Back in the ring, PAC climbs to the top but Malakai sprays the black mist in his eyes. This blinds him as he stumbles off the ropes. Andrade hits his finisher on him as Malakai takes out another babyface from the ring apron. Andrade goes for the cover and scores the pin fall victory. This was an excellent, excellent main event here on the Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite. The commentators plug next week’s show and this Friday’s Rampage. On that note, we head off the air with this week’s show. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo & FTR

Credit: Matt Boone