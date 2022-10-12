AEW Dynamite Results – October 12, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS this evening starting at 8/7c with the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, which emanates from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

On tap for tonight’s edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program is Chris Jericho defending his ROH Championship against Bryan Danielson, as well as PAC putting his AEW All-Atlantic Championship on-the-line against Orange Cassidy.

Also scheduled for this evening is Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy, Billy Gunn vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland and Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, October 12, 2022. The following report was written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/12/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual AEW Dynamite theme song and then we shoot live inside the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Our live, first-ever international broadcast of the weekly AEW on TBS program kicks off with the commentary team welcoming us to the show.

Renee Paquette Joins AEW Broadcast Team

From there, we shoot down to the ringside area as it’s time to get the 10/12/2022 episode off-and-running here on TBS. After the fireworks explode and the camera pans the crowd, we hear Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Taz and the newest member of the AEW Dynamite broadcast team — Renee Paquette.

Renee Paquette Interviews Christian Cage

With that said, Paquette introduces herself to the crowd, and gets a big pop in the process. She welcomes us to the show and then introduces her guest at this time, Canada’s own, Christian Cage. His theme hits and out he comes to join her on the entrance ramp.

Grudge Match

Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy

Once the brief interview with Christian Cage wraps up, Renee Paquette sends things down to the ring where it’s time to get our first match of the evening underway. With that said, Luchasaurus settles inside the ring.

The theme for his opponent now plays as “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry emerges and heads to the ring. The commentators talk about the lengthy history between these two former tag-team partners turned bitter rivals as this one-on-one grudge match gets in-ring action started on the first-ever AEW Dynamite show from Canada.

As the bell sounds we see these two immediately get after it, with Jungle Boy’s speed faring well early on. It is the power and strength of Luchasaurus, however, that sees the masked-man take over as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we hear Christian Cage has joined the gang on special guest commentary for this one. Meanwhile, Jungle Boy is using ferocious and lightning fast kicks to fight back into competitive form. He starts to take over, but Luchasaurus immediately shifts the momentum in his favor. He goes for a big chokeslam on a table, however Jungle Boy avoids it.

On the apron, we see him try again, but yet again, Perry avoids it. Moments later, Jungle Boy reverses Luchasaurus and he puts him through the table and gets a huge pop and subsequent “Holy sh*t” chant from the Toronto fans for his efforts. We see several replays of this wild spot and then we hear Tony Schiavone inform us that Christian Cage has left his position at the commentary desk and is now at ringside.

Soon after this we see things work its’ way to the finish, which features Luchasaurus spiking Jungle Boy twice in a row, with the final off the top high-spot setting up the pin fall and the victory for the big-masked man.

Winner: Luchasaurus

Wardlow & Samoa Joe vs. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo

We head back to the ring for a tag-team match, and this time it will be the duo collectively known as WarDog — Wardlow and Samoa Joe, taking on the team of Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo from The Factory.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our second match of the evening. This one doesn’t last long at all, and ultimately sees the WarJoe duo pull off the quick squash match style victory.

Winners: WarJoe

Renee Paquette Talks To The Firm, Matt Hardy

We shoot backstage and Renee Paquette is standing by with The Firm. “All Ego” Ethan Page goes on to challenge Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy to a match on this Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. If Kassidy wins, the team of Private Party is free from The Firm. If “All Ego” Ethan Page wins, The Firm will also own Matt Hardy’s contract.

Chris Jericho With A Message For Daniel Garcia: “You Broke Up Our Happy Family”

Still to come tonight it’s Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson III for the ROH World Championship. We shoot backstage to a quick interview with Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society. They mention that “you made this personal when you broke up our happy family” when talking about Daniel Garcia.

Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn

Now it’s time to head back to the ring for our next match of the evening, which will be another singles contest. It will be Shane “Swerve” Strickland going one-on-one against “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn.

After both guys make their way to the ring, the bell sounds and this one gets underway. We see some early back-and-forth action and then we go to a commercial break as the action continues.

As we return from the break, we see Gunn go for the FameAssEr, however Strickland avoids it. Strickland reverses another Gunn move and hooks the rope with his arm to steal the win.

Winner: Shane “Swerve” Strickland

The Acclaimed Check On “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn

We see The Acclaimed come out to check on DadAss but here’s “Smart” Mark Sterling. Sterling reminds The Acclaimed that Sterling now owns the trademark to the term “scissor me” in professional wrestling. Acclaimed can no longer scissor in the ring, and all money sold from their merch goes to Sterling.

MJF Isn’t Afraid To Tell The Story …

From there, we shoot to Alex Marvez who is standing by with MJF. Stokely Hathaway interrupts. MJF tells Stokely he doesn’t need to be interrupted, and he didn’t need the help last week, so Stokely should take his “Carlton Banks wardrobe and get to stepping.”

MJF doesn’t know if he was going to shake Wheeler Yuta’s hand last week, but he has no problem being the villain, because he doesn’t even like himself when he steps through the curtain. MJF says he has stories of William Regal, and he doesn’t want to have to share them.

Jon Moxley & “Hangman” Adam Page Go Face-To-Face Before Upcoming Title Tilt

It’s time for the final hype leading up to the upcoming AEW World Championship showdown between current title-holder Jon Moxley and challenger / former champion “Hangman” Adam Page.

Tony Schiavone is here and welcomes Jon Moxley to the ring. Moxley quickly takes the mic from Schiavone and damn, it is good to be in Toronto. Being a world champion isn’t all fun and games, people think this is what they want, but they don’t. Moxley says the world champion doesn’t have the luxury of being anxious, it’s a dirty job and you’ve got to be ruthless and indiscriminate. He says he loves the job because of all that.

Now out comes “Hangman” Adam Page and he says he would be lying if he said that the comments Moxley made about him last week did not mean the world to him. Moxley is a hell of a champion, father, husband, and there have been times when Hangman saw the man he wanted to be in Moxley. Moxley shattered the illusions last week when he called Hangman a “kid” last week.

Moxley doesn’t think Hangman is the same guy that knocked him off a 20-foot ladder a year ago. Hangman says he hesitated in May and it cost him. All of Hangman’s friends have disappeared, including his old friends. Hangman is a 31-year-old man, a husband, a father, and he’s a man, damn it.

Hangman punches himself in the face several times and MJF is eating popcorn. Hangman knows what he has to do in Cincinnati next week and he will beat Moxley within an inch of his life in front of his family next week. Hangman has a shot and will take it next week. Hangman wanted to tell Moxley that face to face and man to man, unlike MJF. That’s how this segment wraps up.

ROH World Championship

“The Ocho” Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

It’s time for our first of two scheduled title matches here on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The theme for “The American Dragon” hits and out comes Bryan Danielson. The challenger settles in the ring and awaits the entrance of the champion.

“Judas” by Fozzy plays and out comes “The Ocho” Chris Jericho himself. The real-life “wizard” of pro wrestling heads to the ring for his advertised ROH World Championship title defense against the aforementioned Blackpool Combat Club member.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. We see these two go back-and-forth in the early goings and then as Danielson starts to gain the upper-hand, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.