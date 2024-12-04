AEW Dynamite Segment Announced, New Matches For AEW Rampage

AEW has made some updates to their advertised lineups for this week’s programming.

Ahead of tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite on TBS, the company has confirmed that fans will hear from Jamie Hayter after weeks of being cut off by Julia Hart.

It was also announced that Ricochet will face Komander in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League match on the December 6 episode of AEW Rampage, and that Daniel Garia will go one-on-one against The Beast Mortos in a Blue League match in the AEW Continental Classic.