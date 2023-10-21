AEW Dynamite Updates For Next Week’s Show In Philadelphia, PA.

You can officially pencil in some new action for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During AEW Rampage on Friday night, new bouts were added to the lineup for next week’s AEW on TBS program, which emanates from Philadelphia, PA.

Added to the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS Wednesday night program is an ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Championship bout, with Hangman Page & The Young Bucks issuing an open challenge for their titles. The challenge was accepted by The Hardys & Brother Zay.

Previously announced for next week’s Dynamite is Tony Khan’s gift to Sting, as well as the AEW in-ring return of Rob Van Dam, who teams with HOOK, as well as MJF vs. Juice Robinson for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

