AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 1/1/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Wednesday’s Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 588,000 viewers and had a rating of 0.16 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 2.44% from this past week’s 574,000 viewers and down 11.11% from last week’s rating of 0.18 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Rated FTR (“The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood) facing The Death Riders (AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and AEW World Trios Champions Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli) in a trios match.