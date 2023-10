The AEW Dynamite ratings are in.

The show drew 901,000 viewers, up from 609,000 viewers the week before.

The show received a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from 0.26 last week. WrestleNomics’ Brandon Thurston broke the news.

Last week’s episode was a special Tuesday night episode because the show was moved from its normal Wednesday night timeslot and faced off against a loaded NXT. Ratings were expected to fall.