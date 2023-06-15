AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 6/14/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 832,000 viewers.

This is a 7.86% decrease from the previous week’s episode, which drew 903,000 viewers.

Dynamite received a 0.30 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is a 9.09% decrease from the previous week’s rating of 0.33. This week’s 0.30 key demographic rating represents 391,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. According to Wrestlenomics, this is a 9.06% decrease from last week’s 430,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.33 key demo rating.

This week, Dynamite ranked third on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.30 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of #4.

This week, Dynamite ranked #39 in cable viewership for the night. This is a drop from last week’s ranking of 35.

Wednesday’s Dynamite had the fifth-lowest total audience of the year, but the fourth-highest key demo rating, tied with two others. The viewership and key demo rating were lower than in 2022. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 7.86% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 9.09%.

This week’s Dynamite audience was 9.33% higher than the same week in 2022. The key demo rating increased by 7.14% year on year. The Road Rager episode aired on the 2022 show.