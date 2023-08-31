AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 8/30/2023

The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released.

The show drew 871,000 viewers, up from 870,000 viewers the week before. The show received a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 0.32 last week.

Last year, the show drew 1,020,000 viewers with an 18-49 demo rating of 0.38. WrestleNomics’ Brandon Thurston broke the news.

The show featured Jon Moxley vs. Komander, NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Wheeler Yuta, Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir, and Nyla Rose vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Hikaru Shida, and Kris Statlander, and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo. This was the fallout of All In.