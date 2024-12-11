AEW Dynamite airs live tonight at 8/7c on TBS from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Scheduled for tonight’s “Winter Is Coming” themed episode is Ricochet vs. Brodie King and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Will Ospreay in two AEW Continental Classic Tournament matches, as well as Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly with the winner facing MJF at AEW Worlds End.

Additionally, the show this evening will feature “The Glamour” Mariah May vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s World Championship, as well as Jon Moxley & PAC vs. Jay White & Orange Cassidy in the tag-team main event.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming results from Wednesday, December 11, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE: WINTER IS COMING RESULTS – DECEMBER 11, 2024

