AEW Files For A New Interesting Trademark

AEW filed to trademark the term “Hologram” with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) last December 16th for digital media purposes. There is no word yet on when and where the term “Hologram” will be used and which AEW star will use the term, but updates will be provided as soon as it is made available.

You can check out the full description below:

“Mark For: HOLOGRAM trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of video game cartridges and discs featuring wrestling games; Digital media, namely, pre-recorded DVDs, downloadable audio and video recordings, and CDs featuring and promoting wrestling; Downloadable video game software featuring wrestling games; Recorded video game software featuring wrestling games; Downloadable comic books and graphic novels with a wrestling theme.”