AEW Files Trademark Application For “For The Sickos”

AEW has moved to trademark a phrase that has become closely associated with the promotion and its fan base.

The company filed a trademark application on September 14 for “For the Sickos.”

The term has increasingly been used in connection with AEW’s most dedicated wrestling fans, while AEW President Tony Khan has also referred to himself as one of the “Sickos” due to his enthusiasm for professional wrestling.

According to the filing, AEW is seeking protection for the phrase across several merchandise categories, including shirts, T-shirts and sweatshirts.

The application also covers entertainment services related to professional wrestling, including live wrestling performances and events, television programming, and the production and distribution of wrestling content.

AEW listed June 27, 2024 as the phrase’s first-use date both anywhere and in commerce.

The filing indicates AEW is looking to further establish “For the Sickos” as part of its branding across both programming and merchandise.