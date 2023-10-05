AEW Full Gear 2023 Main Event Announced

You can officially pencil in the main event for the next All Elite Wrestling premium live event.

During this week’s four-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite in Stockton, CA., the main event for AEW Full Gear 2023 was made official.

MJF will put his AEW World Championship on-the-line against the leader of Bullet Club Gold, “Switchblade” Jay White.

The bout will serve as the main event for the AEW Full Gear 2023 premium live event scheduled for November 18 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA.

Make sure to join us here on 11/18 for live AEW Full Gear 2023 results coverage.