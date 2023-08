AEW Heading To Louisville, Kentucky In November For Dynamite And Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has revealed a new location for a future live episode of Dynamite.

On Wednesday, November 1, AEW will hold the event at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The promotion will also film an episode of Rampage.

Tickets start at $30 and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Eastern time. The venue is regularly run by WWE.

Here is the updated AEW tour schedule:

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, August 30 – NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois

AEW Collision: Saturday, September 2 – United Center in Chicago, Illinois

AEW All Out: September 3 – United Center in Chicago, Illinois

AEW Dynamite/Rampage Grand Slam: Wednesday, September 20 – Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City

AEW Collision: Saturday, September 23 – Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, September 27 – 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, CO

AEW Collision: Saturday, September 30 – Climate Pledge Arena from Seattle, WA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, October 4 – Stockton Arena from Stockton, CA

AEW Collision: Saturday, October 7 – Maverik Center from Salt Lake City, UT

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Tuesday, October 10 – Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri

AEW Collision: Saturday, October 14 – Huntington Center in Toledo, OH

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, October 18 – Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, October 25 – Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

AEW Collision: Saturday, October 28 – Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, November 1 – Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center

AEW Collision: Saturday, November 4 – INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas