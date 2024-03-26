AEW Makes Change To Their Pay-Per-View Strategy

AEW Dynasty could mark the start of something new for fans who buy AEW pay-per-view events.

The promotion’s Dynasty event will take place on Sunday, April 21, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. This is the inaugural event, and the promotion’s number of events grows each year, with more to come.

Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay is the only bout confirmed for the event so far. However, this will change soon. According to what AEW has been teasing on television, the promotion will feature AEW World Heavyweight Champion Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland, Kazuchika Okada vs. Pac for the Continental Title, Mercedes Mone against TBS Champion Julia Hart or Willow Nightingale, Toni Storm defending the Women’s Title against Thunder Rosa, and The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Jay White & Gunn Brothers for the Trios Title.

In addition, the Tag Team Title Tournament finals will take place, with new champions being crowned.

TrillerTV announced today that the event will be broadcast live on its platform throughout North America, including the United States. It will be interesting to see if the platform will carry pay-per-view events in the future, as Bleacher Report was previously the exclusive streaming home for AEW PPV events in the market, with Triller having international rights. AEW also airs its shows in select locations and on traditional pay-per-view providers via cable.

TrillerTV, formerly FITE, was able to air the Revolution PPV after fans were unable to order and access the show through Bleacher Report.