AEW Offered Daniel Garcia A Significantly Higher Deal Than WWE

Daniel Garcia stated in a promo segment on this week’s AEW Dynamite episode that he will remain with AEW.

Garcia reportedly agreed to the new deal with AEW despite strong interest from WWE earlier this week. That came after he hadn’t been seen since defeating MJF at All Out. Garcia had laid out MJF after the fight.

In the segment, Garcia stated that the reason for staying with AEW is not the easiest or most popular. He stated that he would stay with the best wrestlers, AEW, and change his perception of himself.

He called out everyone in AEW who currently has gold. In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Garcia’s offer was greater than what WWE was willing to offer him.

Meltzer wrote, “The way he explained it on the air and Khan as well was that it was a hard decision. Those in WWE said more than a month back that the AEW deal was significantly higher, and they expected he would take it.”