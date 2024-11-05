AEW Offers Huge Ticket Discounts For Full Gear, World’s End, And Final 2024 Shows

AEW announced that discounted tickets are available for the remaining 2024 events, such as Worlds End in Orlando, Florida, and Full Gear in Newark, New Jersey, in an effort to promote Election Day in the United States. AEW stated the following:

“Don’t forget to #Vote, and while you’re at it, take advantage of this special offer of up to 40% off of select seats at our upcoming 2024 #AEW shows! Use the promo code VOTE to access the discount!”

Tickets can be purchased through the AEWTix.com website.