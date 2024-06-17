AEW Personality Addresses The Possibility Of Shane McMahon Joining The Company

AEW personality and announcer Jim Ross discussed the likelihood of Shane McMahon joining the organization on his Grilling JR podcast. Co-host Conrad Thompson said the idea would be “crazy” and here was JR’s response.

“Yeah, it would. It’s so crazy that it might work, depending on how it was positioned and how it was introduced. Shane called me the other day, he’s called me two or three times, which I really appreciate. He’s always been sensitive in that respect. That’s only a question that Shane could answer. Shane and Tony Khan being together, how would that work creatively, heck, who knows? Might be great. But in any event, that all depends on Shane and what he wants to do.”

