AEW Rampage Results – June 3, 2022

The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers

Adam Cole is on commentary with Taz, Excalibur and Chris Jericho.

Big AEW chant before the crowd. It’s a pretty damn hot crowd for the Bucks’ hometown AEW debut.

Penta and Matt faced off. They go back and forth with some counters until Penta tied him up and attempted to attack the arm but it was countered. They faced off and went nose to nose. Fenix and Nick tag in and start kicking and swinging at each other. Jackson nailed a big armdrag. Fenix went for a sunset flip powerbomb to the outside. Jackson blocked it and they battled on the floor and back into the ring, then faced off. Huge AEW chant.

Jackson offered a handshake, which Fenix accepted. Matt blasted him from behind. They go into a series of big-time dives, which the live crowd loved. Fenix nailed a Torneo. The crowd chanted, “Holy sh**.” Matt went for a Scorpion Deathlock but Fenix made it to the ropes. Penta locked Nick in an abdominal stretch through the ropes. Jackson nailed a leaping head scissors to the floor on Penta. Fenix nailed a big cutter to the outside on Matt. Just a crazy collection of great moves so far.

They went to commercial, where The Bucks regained control with a superkick. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and The Hardy Boyz were shown watching the bout. Matt nailed a series of Northern Lights suplexes. Penta hit the ring but Matt suplexed both of them at the same time. Matt held Fenix for Nick to nail with a swanton for a two count. Fenix came back with a stomp/DDT combo on Nick on the floor. They then nailed it inside the ring on Matt. Fenix nailed a big flip dive to the floor on Matt.

The Lucha Brothers attempted a double-decker superplex but Nick took them out with a dropkick, forcing Fenix to nail a Poisonrana on his own brother. Matt nailed a flying elbow for a two count. Fenix and Nick chopped each other and drilled the other with forearms. The Bros drilled Nick with a series of kicks to the head. Fenix nailed a splash off his brother’s shoulders on Nick. Penta nailed a Canadian Destroyer on Matt when he tried to interfere. Nick kicked up at the last second.

Fenix nailed Nick and placed him on the top. He went for a muscle buster but Nick escaped and drilled him for a two count. The Bucks killed Penta with double superkicks and followed up with them on Fenix. They set up for the BTE Trigger but Fenix escaped. The nailed the Meltzer Driver but it was it was broken up at the last second. The Bucks nailed stereo superkicks and the BTE Trigger on Fenix for the pin.

Your winners, The Young Bucks!

A hell of a tag team sprint with a lot of insane spots.

Tonight’s main event will be TNT Champion Scorpio Sky vs. Dante Martin.

Powerhouse Hobbs & FTE Champion Ricky Starks vs. Unidentified Opponents

They attacked their opponents and beat them down. I don’t think they were ever identified. During the match, they aired a promo from backstage where they promised to destroy everyone. By the time the promo was over, so was the match!

Your winners, Starks and Hobbs!

They showed footage of CM Punk winning the AEW title at Double or Nothing over the weekend.

Kiera Hogan with Jade Cargill, Stokely Hathaway, etc. vs. Athena

Athena looked strong early. Kiera went to the floor. Athena faked her out, then his a shoulderblock off the apron to the floor. Kiera was tossed back in but Red Velvet tripped her and caused Athena to crash and burn into the apron. Kiera hit a legdrop for a two count. They went to comemrcial. Kiera kept working her over in the corner.

Athena used an inside cradle for a two count. Athena kept fighting from behind but was cut off and almost pinned several times. Kiera locked on a rear chinlock. Kiera continued to work over Athena. Athena exploded with a big dropkick as they returned from commercial. The crowd got really behind her comeback. She nailed a handspring into an elbow in the corner. She went to the top for The Eclipse but Red Velvet tried to interfere. She nailed Velvet but Hogan nailed her. Hogan nailed a leaping rana and a kick in the face in the corner for a near fall.

Moon drilled Jade with a big forearm. They battled to the ropes and battled. Kiera nailed several elbows and went for a superplex but was shoved off. Athena nailed The Eclipe for the pin.

Your winner, Athena!

Jade and Stokely went to the back.

The House of Black officially welcomed their new member, Julia Hart. They said this a perfectly executed plan. Julia said this was the fruits of “your labor.”

CM Punk’s music hit and he came out limping. Punk said that when he came to AEW, he was going to wrestle until the wheels fell off. He has good and bad news. The last thing he ever wanted to do was let everyone down and leave the fans disappointed. He hopes thus far he hasn’t made anyone feel that way. He has loved every single second he has been in the ring. Every time he has been in the ring has been a gift he never thought he would experience ever again. The crowd loudly chanted for Punk, so he paused.

The bad news is he’s injured and he needs surgery. A few things are broken, the biggest thing is his heart because he wanted to give everyone a hell of a run. He said the wheels are still there but one of them happened to be broken. He’s felt better but he’s felt a hell of a lot worse. It hurts like hell but it’s a bump in the road. He said he wants to wrestle right now.

Punk said regarding the AEW title, he doesn’t want to hold anyone up and he’s not here to stand in everyone’s way. He named Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Tony Khan told him it was a bump in the road and he believed in CM Punk and Punk said he needed to hear that. He said he gets down on himself and doubt creeps in. He said that he’s not going to let that doubt creep in and he promised “the get back will be better than the set back.” He said he’s champion for a reason and he’s going to come back bigger, faster and hungrier than ever before. He promised to come back and prove he’s the best in the world.

Chris Jericho said on the commentary that only days after winning the title, Punk must relinquish it.

TNT Champion Scorpio Sky with Ethan Page and Dan Lambert vs. Dante Martin with Matt Sydal

Martin looked good early. They went to commercial, Sky worked him over with body blows in the corner. Sky took him down and controlled Martin. Martin made a comeback and sent Sky to the floor, where he nailed a springboard dive to the floor. He tossed Sky in and nailed a BIG shotgun dropkick. They battled back and forth until Sky scored the pin.

Your winner and still TNT Champion Scorpio Sky!

