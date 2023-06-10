AEW Rampage Results – June 9, 2023

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

AEW Rampage returns this evening from Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO. for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s show is The Lucha Bros & Bandido vs. Ethan Page, Big Bill & Lee Moriarty, Skye Blue vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Caleb Crush, as well as The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Spanish Announce Project.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, June 9, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live at 10/9c on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (6/9/2023)

The “This is Rampage, baby!” theme hits and we are officially off-and-running with this week’s AEW Rampage. We shoot inside Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO. where Excalibur does the “It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …” catchphrase and then we head down to the ring.

The Lucha Bros & Bandido vs. Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty & Big Bill

Already in the ring are the six men involved in our opening match of the evening. We see on one side of the ring, The Lucha Bros and Bandido. On the other is Ethan Page, Big Bill and Lee Moriarty.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see some crazy high-flying action from Penta and Fenix and Bandido early on. As the heel trio from The Firm start to take over, we see Ethan Page dominating the offense.

Out comes Matt and Jeff Hardy who tell Ethan Page to use the gifts they gave him. He pulls down his arm bands and they look like the pantyhose that The Hardy Boys wore on their arms in their old days.

This leads to Ethan Page being taken out by Bandido and The Lucha Bros for the win.

Winners: The Lucha Bros & Bandido

QTV

We shoot to the latest QTV segment where the crew banters and then hype up the upcoming series premiere of AEW Collision on June 17, 2023 on TNT from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. After this wraps up, we head to a commercial break.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Caleb Crush

When we return from the break, we see a video package hyping the showdown between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay for AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door. Out to the ring comes Powerhouse Hobbs.

Already in the ring, who is introduced now, is his opponent — Caleb Crush. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Hobbs immediately start to run over the local enhancement talent.

The commentators point out that the QTV cameras are at ringside to document this match. Hobbs hits a big spinebuster to finish this one off quickly.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Wardlow & Arn Anderson React To Christian Cage’s Latest Actions

Once the match wraps up, we shoot backstage and Renee Paquette is standing by with Arn Anderson and TNT Champion Wardlow. Paquette asks Arn how his son Brock Anderson is doing after the recent attack he suffered at the hands of Luchasaurus and Christian Cage.

Arn Anderson gives a response like only he can and then tells them the one mistake they made — they should have finished the job. Wardlow talks about how the disrespect comes at a cost. Wardlow ensures Arn that they’ll pay for their actions. He then mentions his open challenge this Wednesday against Jake Hager.

Spanish Announce Project vs. The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

Serpentico, Angelico and Luther, collectively known as the Spanish Announce Project, make their way out and head to the ring for our next match of the evening.

They settle in the ring and their music dies down. The theme for their opponents plays and out comes The Acclaimed duo of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens accompanied by “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn.

Caster hits the Spanish Announce Project, a.k.a. the SAP, with a line during his ring entrance freestyle rhyme about how it truly stands for “Small Ass Penises.” Bowens asks for a three-way scissoring to wrap up the fan-favorite entrance.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with Trios action. The “Oh, scissor me, daddy!” chants break out as soon as this one gets started. We see Bowens and Angelico kicking things off for their respective teams.

After some good back-and-forth action, we get to the finish, which sees The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn pick up the win in a fun match.

Winners: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

Big Mixed Trios Match Announced

When we return, we see a video package hyping up the ongoing drama surrounding Ricky Starks and Bullet Club Gold. We then shoot to Renee Paquette, who is on the entrance ramp.

She introduces her guests at this time, Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh. Karen talks for a bit and is pissed at Aubrey Edwards. She calls her out.

Mark Briscoe’s theme hits and out he comes with women’s AEW referee Aubrey Edwards. Aubrey warns Karen she isn’t a wrestler but can still kick her ass. Briscoe tells them to simmer down. He then informs us that a match has been made.

He reveals that it will be a mixed Trios bout on a show down the line in which Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett and Jay Lethal will face referee Aubrey Edwards, Papa Briscoe and himself. After this, we head to another commercial break.

AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator

Skye Blue vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose

When we return from the break, we see Mark Henry standing backstage and he introduces a video package to hype tonight’s main event. After the package wraps up, we hear Excalibur speed-read through the lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

Added to the lineup for next week is Wardlow vs. Jake Hager for the TNT Championship, as well as Toni Storm versus the winner of the match that is about to take place right now.

With that said, out comes Skye Blue, Nyla Rose, Mercedes Martinez and finally, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. It’s time for our four-way title eliminator main event here on this week’s AEW Rampage.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running. We see Baker dominating the early action and then we are shown The Outcasts watching on from a monitor backstage. One of the members tries getting involved, but Hikaru Shida runs out and chases her away with a Kendo stick.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in our final bout of the show. We return from the break and we see things pick up. Baker ends up outside the ring dealing with Martinez, meanwhile Skye Blue shocks everyone by pinning Nyla Rose.

With the win, Skye Blue moves on to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship on next week’s Dynamite. We see The Outcasts, including Toni Storm, backstage watching on a monitor and reacting. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender: Skye Blue