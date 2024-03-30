AEW Rampage Results – March 29, 2024

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, with this week’s special live episode of their one-hour weekly AEW Rampage program.

On tap for tonight’s show is Roderick Strong vs. “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard in an AEW International Championship Eliminator bout, Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher, Mariah May vs. Nikita, Deonna Purrazzo will be in action, we’ll see the Bang Bang Gang Family Dinner and we will hear from AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, March 29, 2024.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (3/29/2024)

Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher

From there, we head directly to the ring for our first match of the evening. With that said, we see The Butcher in the ring, as well as the man he confronted in a backstage segment earlier this week that led to this match, Dustin Rhodes.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see “The Natural” get off to a good start, taking it to The Butcher in the early goings. As The Butcher starts to take over, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see The Butcher dominating the offense for the next few minutes until finally Rhodes fires up for a comeback. He hits a Cross-Rhodes and then The Reckoning for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes

Bang Bang Gang Family Dinner

We shoot to a segment that shows The Gunns arriving with a camera crew to the house of their father, “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn. They are joined by Jay White, who is toting a golden baseball bat.

They enter the house and they talk about how no one has seen Gunn since White took him out. White talks about the Bang Bang Gang being more than ready to beat down The Acclaimed and “Daddy Ass” and take their AEW Trios Championships.

White says he’s worked up now and wants to break something to leave Gunn a message. As he gets ready to blast Gunn’s big screen TV, in comes Gunn through the front door. “What the fu…” we hear from Gunn as the Bang Bang Gang scramble and leave as we head to another commercial break.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rose

As we return from the break, a video package airs showing an update on the action thus far in the ongoing AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament. When it wraps up, Excalibur plugs the tourney action scheduled for tomorrow’s AEW Collision.

Back live inside the Videotron Centre, the familiar sounds of Deonna Purrazzo’s theme plays. Out comes “The Virtuosa” for our next match of the evening. Already in the ring is her opponent for tonight, Rose. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Purrazzo dominates coming out of the gate and it quickly becomes apparent to the commentators that Purrazzo is targeting the right arm of Rose. She continues this strategy for the next few minutes until she eventually picks up the submission win with an armbar.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

Mariah May vs. Nikita

After the match we see a Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay video package for AEW Dynasty 2024. When that wraps up, we return inside the arena where Mariah May makes her way out looking like Toni Storm’s old pre-AEW character. As she makes her way out, her music stops and “Timeless” Toni Storm’s plays.

The duo make their way down to the ring as the screen goes black-and-white. Storm gets on the mic and says she is not able to compete tonight due to a hamstring injury. She says the capable Mariah May will do so in her place. The bell sounds and May gets ready to battle Nikita, who is already in the ring.

May immediately takes the offensive lead in this one, beating down Nikita with a lot of Toni Storm’s old trademark moves and spots. As she continues to dominate the action, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, May hits Storm’s Hip-Attack finisher and her own May-Day finisher for the win.

Winner: Mariah May

AEW International Championship Eliminator Match

Roderick Strong (C) vs. “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard

It’s main event time!

But first, we shoot backstage where Saraya’s brother Zak Knight and Harley Cameron is standing by with Lexy Nair for an interview, which turns into a brawl, as “Cool Hand Ang” Angelo Parker arrives and they get into a wild fight. Parker ends up getting the better of things after using a lead pipe.

Ruby Soho walks up as Parker was gloating as Knight ran off. He sees her and drops the pipe and looks nervous, because she told him last week not to go looking for a fight because that’s what they want and there is a reason for it. She kisses him and says she can’t stick around for this.

Back inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of The Undisputed Kingdom’s theme music. Out comes AEW International Champion Roderick Strong accompanied by Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. He settles into the ring and the theme for “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard hits. Out comes the hometown favorite.

The crowd is super into Menard, calling him “Papa Magie,” which seems to be the French-Canadian version of “Daddy Magic.” Menard leads the fans in super loud French-Canadian chants aimed at Taven and Bennett at ringside. The commentators point out that they don’t know what the fans are saying but clearly don’t like it.

In the ring, Menard jumps off to an early offensive lead. We shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Strong controlling the action. Menard takes back over and gets closer and closer to winning this one, including hitting a big Cutter, but Strong keeps kicking out, or getting saved by Taven and Bennett.

More interference from Taven and Bennett lead to Menard turning around and walking directly into a big flying knee from the AEW International Champion from The Undisputed Kingdom. Strong follows up with the pin fall victory. After the match, The Undisputed Kingdom trio grab chairs and continue to attack Menard.

Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta make their way out to the ring to make the save for Menard. Cassidy takes out one of them with an Orange Punch, and then another. Trent takes out one of them as well. Cassidy and Trent give the people what they want, a Best Friends hug.

As they do this, however, out of nowhere The Young Bucks hit the ring and low-blow them while they’re hugging. They follow that up with a double EVP Trigger on the Best Friends duo. The Young Bucks stand tall as this week’s AEW Rampage goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Roderick Strong