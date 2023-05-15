AEW Rampage Schedule Changed For Next Two Weeks Due To NBA On TNT

All Elite Wrestling will be shifting their schedule for AEW Rampage the next couple of weeks.

After airing on Saturday once again this week, the show will once again move from its’ regular 10/9c evening time slot on Friday nights on TNT for the next two weeks due to the NBA Playoffs.

PWInsider.com is reporting that next week’s show on May 19 will air at 6:30pm EST. / 3:30pm PST. The following week, AEW Rampage will air on a Sunday on May 28 at 12am EST.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com every week for live AEW Rampage results coverage.