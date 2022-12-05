AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 12/2/22

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures have been released. Rampage had 361,000 viewers and received a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 age group, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The program received 411,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating last week.

Due to airing in the earlier timeslot last week, it was anticipated that the show would suffer. This week’s episode received the lowest key demo rating in the show’s history, taking into account episodes that aired at various times. Additionally, it had the lowest overall viewership in its regular time slot.

The PAC 12 Championship Game on FOX, which attracted over 6 million viewers and a 1.57 key demo rating, had to compete with the show.

Rampage dropped from being ranked at #43 last week to #60 this week among the top 150 cable shows for the evening.