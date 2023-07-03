AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 6/30/2023

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in.

Rampage got 450,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT on Friday at 10pm ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The show had 391,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the same timeslot last week. This was Rampage’s biggest total viewership since April 7th, and it tied for the best key demo rating since June 13.

Last year, the episode drew 481,000 viewers and a 0.16 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic. W

Among the matchups on the show were ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander, Hikaru Shida vs. Taya Valkyrie, Shawn Spears vs. The Blade, and Matt Hardy & Brother Zay vs. QT Marshall & Johnny TV.