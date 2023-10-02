AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 9/29/2023

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in.

Rampage drew 363,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT on Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

The show attracted 341,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the same timeslot last week.

Champions of the AEW World Trios Matches on the show included The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) vs. Billy Gunn, The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) vs. Brother Zay, Hikaru Shida vs. Ruby Soho, and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Rocky Romero.