Update On AEW Gearing Up For 2025 Australia Debut

AEW continues to gear up for their first trip to Australia in 2025.

On Monday, August 26, All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark two terms related to their upcoming debut event on February 15 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane: “Grand Slam Australia” and “AEW Grand Slam Australia.”

The following is the official description of AEW’s filing for the trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office from 8/26:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling.”