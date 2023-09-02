AEW Registers House Of Ass As A Trademark

AEW has secured the trademark rights to “House of Ass.”

The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn used the term after defeating House Of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King) to win the AEW Trios Championships at All In.

On September 1st, the promotion registered the term with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark has been registered for merchandise purposes. The complete description is as follows:

“Mark For: HOUSE OF ASS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Tank tops; T-shirts.”

The Acclaimed and Gunn will defend their AEW Trios Titles against Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.