AEW Releases “The Bubbly Bunch” T-Shirt, Top 5 ROH Dream Matches

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Following the appearance of “The Bubbly Bunch” on last week’s Dynamite broadcast, AEW is now selling a shirt based on the segment. You can check it out below:

– ROHWrestling.com has a new article up, looking at the top five dream matches that could happen when the promotion returns to running live events again. The matches listed are:

1. Rush vs. Jay Lethal
2. Dragon Lee vs. Flip Gordon
3. Dalton Castle vs. Jeff Cobb
4. PCO vs. Vincent
5. Brody King vs. Dan Maff

