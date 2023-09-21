AEW Reportedly Considering To Hold Another PPV Event In December

In recent years, AEW has gradually increased the number of pay-per-view events they host, as they introduced the Forbidden Door show with NJPW and the All In show at Wembley Stadium in 2017.

The promotion will also debut a new show with WrestleDream on Sunday, October 1 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. During the first few years of the company’s existence, there were four PPV events: Double or Nothing, Revolution, All Out, and Full Gear.

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW intends to expand to twelve PPV events per year, with a monthly event.

The promotion has already confirmed that this year’s Full Gear show will take place at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California on November 18, 2023. No additional events have been confirmed.

Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, who has broken previous AEW stories, reports that AEW is considering holding another PPV event this year after Full Gear, with December 29th, 2023 as a potential date.

If the 29th of December date holds, this will be the first-ever AEW pay-per-view held on a Friday, competing against Rampage and WWE SmackDown. Tony Khan has previously hosted ROH events on Friday evenings.