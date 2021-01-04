AEW Reportedly Leaving Daily’s Place For Several Weeks

According to a report by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, it appears that AEW will be moving production from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL to a location in Miami during the month of February. In addition to episodes of Dynamite and Dark, AEW’s Revolution PPV will reportedly take place in Miami as well.

Haynes also noted the following:

“I was told that there have been some complaints about wrestling in the the sub-freezing weather in an outside venue [Daily’s Place] which likely played into the company’s decision to move production to a warmer location. Plus it was noted that a change of scenery would be good for everyone’s morale.”

The Beach Break special edition of AEW Dynamite is now scheduled for February 3rd and would seemingly be taking place in Miami if the report is accurate.