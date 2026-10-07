AEW Set Aside Elimination Chamber-Style Concept For WrestleDream

According to Ibou on the Self-Made Sessions podcast, AEW had previously considered an internal concept for a six-person match with rules similar to WWE’s Elimination Chamber. However, this idea was eventually set aside after AEW World Champion Will Ospreay proposed the Clockwork Carnage Match for WrestleDream on October 17.

The proposed match raised questions about its structure and layout, which was described as being akin to the Elimination Chamber, featuring six competitors. The report also mentioned that if the Clockwork Carnage Match proves successful, AEW might make it an annual event during WrestleDream.

The match will determine the next challenger for the AEW World Championship, currently held by Will Ospreay. Eight wrestlers will compete in a two-stage format. The match will begin with two randomly selected competitors, with another wrestler entering every three minutes. Wrestlers can be eliminated by pinfall or submission before all eight participants have entered. Once all competitors are in the ring, the remaining wrestlers will compete for 15 minutes. During this scoring period, pinfalls and submissions count as one fall rather than eliminations. The wrestler with the most falls at the end of the time will be declared the winner.