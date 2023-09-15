AEW Set To Expand To 12 PPVs Per Year And Move To Max

The belief that AEW will expand to a 12-pay-per-view calendar beginning next year has added fuel to the fire.

AEW has gradually increased the number of events they hold each year. So far this year, they’ve introduced WrestleDream and All In.

AEW currently has a TV deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for Dynamite on TBS and Rampage/Collision on TNT, and their PPV events are broadcast on Bleacher Report.

Many people speculated that AEW would make its library available on the Max streaming service. Before it was confirmed that All In would air on PPV, there was speculation that it would be streamed on Max, but Max lacked the technical ability to do so in time for the show.

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW and Warner Bros Discovery are in advanced talks to extend their television rights agreement. WBD reportedly wanted AEW to expand its PPV schedule in July.

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast, the promotion will expand its calendar to 12 PPV events per year, and AEW content will be available on the Max streaming service.