AEW Star Comments On Learning From Randy Orton

Dax Harwood, one half of FTR, took to Twitter to share a post about how he and Cash Wheeler learned from the “Legend Killer.”

Of course, this is the nickname of Randy Orton, who had the chance to work with the current AEW tag team in AEW.

Harwood wrote in the caption of photos of him and Cash attacking legends in AEW, “We learned from the “Legend Killer”. Now, we’re just Living Legends.”