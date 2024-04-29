Backstage Update On The Location Of WWE WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 could take place in Las Vegas instead of Minneapolis, as the odds of the city hosting WWE’s annual mega event have climbed dramatically.

Minnesota has been the front-runner for months, with the city rumored to host an event since 2015. Still, there have been rumors that it could take place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Undertaker recently announced on his podcast that the event would be held in Las Vegas.

WrestleVotes provided the most recent updates on the situation.

“After speaking with a reliable WWE source over the weekend, it seems that the chances of WrestleMania 41 being held in Minneapolis are decreasing with each passing day. ‘The longer we wait for an announcement, the stronger Las Vegas looks,’ said the source.

While this doesn’t mean Minnesota is out of the running, the delay in announcing isn’t part of any new strategy or rollout. WWE is reportedly keen on getting the word out as soon as possible.”