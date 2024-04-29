AEW Signs Another Top Free Agent

WWE, once again, finds itself missing out on a significant talent as AEW’s Tony Khan continues his spree of surprising free-agent signings.

In the past few months, AEW has bolstered its already impressive roster with the additions of Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone, and Kazuchika Okada. These signings, along with other internationally recognized talents and former WWE stars, are set to make a significant impact in the wrestling world.

Kamille, who had been with the NWA since October 2018, was expected to join WWE and work in NXT. However, her future became doubtful after she was seen backstage at the Dynamite event on January 18th.

It was later reported that the former NWA Women’s Champion is no longer expected to join WWE. Instead, AEW was the most likely landing spot because they would also allow her to pursue her acting ambitions.

Kamille recently tweeted that she had been signed since February, but did not specify which promotion. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that she is set to join AEW and has a contract with the company. It is unclear when she will make her AEW debut.

On an AEW Revolution media call, Khan stated that he thought Kamille was a great free-agent and a good fit for the company.