The Undertaker On Cody Rhodes: “I Think He Would Be A Good Heel. He Gives Me Heel Vibes”

During an appearance on the “Six Feet Under” podcast, The Undertaker commented on the changes he believes Cody Rhodes will experience now that he is WWE Champion. Rhodes is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship against AJ Styles at WWE Backlash.

“He immediately becomes the face of the company. He is now the one that’s doing the late night shows. He’s the one that is the spokesman. I mean, life changes considerably and he was already doing quite a bit of that kind of stuff as it was, but now his calendar definitely gets a lot fuller. I think knowing him and his connection with his audience, he’s going to work a lot because he wants to.”

Potential storylines for Cody Rhodes as champion over the next year:

“He’ll probably have four major storylines, I would guess. Somewhere in that neighborhood. It just depends. You never know how something’s gonna take off. A lot of times you’ll go in a direction and then you’ll make a quick left turn, only to get right back to where you were before, but I think he’ll be busy. There’s so many people that make sense for him to work with.”

“You got Seth. I mean, that would be one of the first things, I would think. You’re going to have Gunther. He lost the Intercontinental belt, but that’s the sign right there. It’s time to move up a level. They had to get that off of him so it puts him in a different situation. Randy’s still sitting there. I mean, there’s a whole list. Roman I think is probably going to take a little bit of time off,I would guess. That run that he had is really incredible. I think he’s going to take some time off, and then no telling where that goes. From what I understand, Brock is not completely out of the picture. There’s some hurdles he’s got ahead of him to get to 41. It’ll be interesting to see his journey.”

If he believes Cody will eventually turn heel:

“I don’t know that he would switch as a champion, but I don’t know what the approach would be there. I think he would be a good heel. He gives me heel vibes. I could see him very easily being smug and better than that. Don’t get carried away. That’ all a work, but I can see it. I feel it in his character.”

When he felt his best physically throughout his career:

“I think around 2000 to 2007, somewhere in there, I think physically that was probably the best. When I came back in as the American Badass, I was really heavy. Like, I was intentionally big and I was just training to be big. I ended up tearing my pec right before I was about to make my return. I was like a couple of weeks from coming back. I had a groin injury and I’d taken time off. Then I was about to make my comeback and ended up tearing my pec. I remember going to the doctor and getting on the scale. I was 354 pounds. I was shocked. I had no clue how heavy I was. Dude, when I went in for the MRI, I had to go in with one arm down and one arm up, the only way I could fit. I’m not claustrophobic. They offered me a Valium to take to calm your nerves. Man. I was like, ‘I got this.’ I was so big that I was touching all the way around.”

