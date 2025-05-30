AEW Star Confirms Departure

AEW star Abadon has officially announced that her tenure with All Elite Wrestling is coming to a close. The fan-favorite competitor revealed that her contract will expire in June 2025 and will not be renewed by the company.

In an emotional post shared to X, Abadon reflected on her journey and expressed hope for what’s next in her wrestling career:

“My time with AEW is coming to an end. My contract expires in June and I will not be renewed. The emotions I’m currently trying to manage are incredibly difficult and full of conflict as I reflect on my time there. My goal is to not let this be it for me, because I love wrestling too much to just stop. I’ve put in a lot of hard work that I will now be able to showcase more often. While my heart is currently broken you can bet that I’m still going to show up for training next week. If you are looking to book me please send an email to [email protected]. Thank you.”

Abadon first debuted in AEW in early 2020 and was officially signed in June that year. She quickly made a mark with her eerie, horror-inspired persona and stood out as one of the most unique characters in the women’s division.

Over her AEW career, Abadon competed on AEW Dark, Dynamite, and Rampage, including a high-profile AEW Women’s World Championship eliminator match against then-champion Hikaru Shida in late 2020.

As she prepares to enter free agency, Abadon made it clear that she has no plans to step away from the ring and is actively taking bookings moving forward.

