AEW Star Expected To Return Soon

AEW is set to welcome back a star who has been sidelined for some time.

Kiera Hogan began her wrestling career in 2016, training at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling before making a name for herself in Impact Wrestling the following year. She joined AEW in 2021 and later transitioned to the ROH brand in 2023.

In 2024, Hogan competed in the inaugural ROH Women’s World Television Championship tournament but was eliminated in the first round. Her last match took place in April on ROH TV, where she secured a victory over Ashley D’Amboise.

According to PWInsider.com, Hogan is expected to return to AEW soon. The report states that she has been recovering from an injury and is now extremely close to being medically cleared for in-ring competition.

At this time, there is no official word on when she will return or what plans AEW has in store for her.