AEW Star Gives Praise To Jim Cornette

During an interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, AEW star MJF gave praise to Jim Cornette:

“So I worked with Jim Cornette more than I think people realize when I was in Major League Wrestling. And getting to go back and forth with him – look, is he a fan of guys on my roster? Absolutely not, but if I’m being honest, neither am I.

“But he’s a very smart guy. He understands how to manipulate an audience. I loved his work, I loved Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan’s work. Even Grand Wizard. He might not have necessarily been the greatest promo of all time. But the guy understood how to manipulate a crowd without even speaking.”

“I mean, there’s been so many great managers of the past. Paul Heyman obviously. We’re both Jews, we’re both very affluent. And we’re both very good at speaking and we’re both from New York. so Paul Heyman also another guy who is most certainly a big influence on me.”