AEW Star Open To Sign With WWE After His Contract Expires

Get ready for an intense showdown as AEW and WWE gear up for a heated bidding war over the services of an AEW star whose contract is about to expire.

That star is Penta El Zero Miedo, whose contract will expire between August and September 2024. WWE is believed to be interested. He’s had a lot of success in AEW with Rey Fenix as the Lucha Bros.

Penta worked for many different promotions, including AAA, MLW, TNA Impact, CMLL, and Lucha Underground. He has won the TNA World Championship once and the Lucha Underground Championship twice.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Penta is open to leaving All Elite Wrestling and joining WWE.

AEW President Tony Khan has stated that he believes he can keep Penta in All Elite Wrestling. Penta recently stated in an interview that he hasn’t spoken with WWE, which is correct due to contract tampering. WWE can’t legally speak with him until his AEW contract is up.

Penta has made it clear that he is open to hearing from all parties and that he wants to carefully consider all options. This hopeful outlook makes us, as fans, optimistic about his future and his potential for a final big contract.