AEW Star Out Of Action Due To Injury

Due to an injury, All Elite Wrestling will be without one star moving forward as the promotion looks to end 2023 on a high note with its World End pay-per-view event on December 30.

Due to an injury, Rey Fenix is no longer scheduled to work a Prestige Wrestling show on January 5, as the promotion confirmed on Twitter:

“BREAKING NEWS. Due to an injury REY FENIX cannot compete… SAMURAY DEL SOL will now face LIO RUSH at #PrestigeRoseland 7! January 5th, 2024 Portland, Oregon Roseland Theater All Ages Limited floor & balcony tickets still available! http://prestigewrestling.net“

Fans were concerned after WrestleDream as he worked only a few minutes in the AEW World Tag Team Fatal-Four Way Number One Contender Match before being helped backstage by doctors.

Later on Twitter, he stated that he was dealing with “an old injury” but planned to defend the AEW International Championship, which he held at the time.

He worked two more matches after that, including his title loss to Orange Cassidy on October 10. He has not worked since.

We wish him the best of luck in his recovery.