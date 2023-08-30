AEW Star Reportedly Suffers Broken Hand At All In London

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn won the AEW Trios Titles from the House of Black during the 2023 AEW All In London PPV event.

Brody King left the event with a broken hand, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

There have been conflicting accounts of how King was injured, with one claiming that he was enraged by the backstage brawl between CM Punk and Jack Perry.

In response to the injury rumors, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com tweeted, “Regarding the story of Brody King punching a wall and breaking his hand, I have had people deny it, and say he kicked a garbage can in the aftermath of what happened, largely due to frustration that it happened in the first place, and that his hand was injured on the guardrail during his match.”