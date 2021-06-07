AEW Star Reveals That He Actually Has A “Developmental Contract”

AEW star Anthony Ogogo, who lost to Cody Rhoes at the Double or Nothing PPV, did an interview with WrestlingInc.com prior to the PPV and talked about his deal with the company:

“I’m not even on a tier. I took a pay cut to do this. That’s how much I wanted to do this. I took a massive pay cut to do this. I’m on a developmental contract. I might be their first developmental wrestler. As it happened, I just developed a hell of a lot quicker than anyone thought I’d develop.”

Ogogo also commented on fans being brought back to events:

“It’s been a long time. I’m built, I was born for the crowd. I was born to perform in front of people. It’s going to be great to get in the ring. Whether you be booing me, cheering me, I don’t care.”