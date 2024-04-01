AEW Star Set To Undergo Surgery

As the promotion gets ready for the Dynasty pay-per-view event later this month, AEW will regrettably be missing one of its stars due to injury.

Ortiz is the star in question. After breaking into the wrestling business, Ortiz and Mike Santana formed a tag team in 2017, and they achieved success in Impact Wrestling, where they won four Tag Team Championships.

They later signed with AEW in 2019, where they did not have gold but were part of Chris Jericho’s stable, The Inner Circle. After a disagreement in The Inner Circle, they left. Ortiz and Santana split up in 2023.

Ortiz revealed his injury during an appearance on Isiah Kassidy’s vlog. When the video was shot, he stated that he would have surgery in two weeks and expected to be out of action for four months.

Ortiz last competed on the January 20th episode of AEW Collision.

We wish Ortiz speedy recovery.