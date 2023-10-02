AEW Star Suffers Injury During WrestleDream Match

The AEW WrestleDream 2023 pay-per-view event from Seattle, WA on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena will be remembered for Adam Copeland’s promotional debut and a night of great matches.

Among the matches on the card were AEW Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher), with FTR retaining the titles.

Bryan Alvarez mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that Davis may have broken his wrist, which Davis confirmed on Twitter, as seen below:

Alvarez said, “Mark Davis, I think, may have broken his wrist. Tony did not answer a question about any other injuries, but I did have someone else say that they thought that he had broken his wrist, but that’s not 100% confirmed. But when I when I brought it up, they were like, Yeah, I think that’s what happened.”

