AEW Star The Bunny Currently On A Hiatus From Wrestling

AEW star The Bunny recently took part in a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest, where she talked about a number of topics including how she’s currently taking a hiatus from wrestling.

The Bunny said, “I’m figure skating right now and I’m loving it. I’m acting and I’m taking a little hiatus from breaking my body weekly. 19 years, I think I deserve a little break. So never say never, but as of right now, I’m really enjoying my figure skating. It’s very fun. Oh, and I have a project coming. I can’t talk about it yet, but I do have a project coming which is very exciting. It’s horror-related.”

You can check out The Bunny’s comments below.



