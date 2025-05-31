Third Longtime AEW Veteran Announces Departure From The Company This Week

That’s a picture-wrap on Bear Boulder’s AEW career.

The former Iron Savages and Bear Country tag-team member announced via social media on Saturday morning that he is parting ways with AEW, and will soon become a free agent.

“Tomorrow, I am officially a free agent in pro wrestling,” Boulder wrote via X. “To everyone that believes in me, to my family [and] to my beautiful wife: I love you all, I’m grateful to live this life [and] grind.”

He added, “Now, I chase EVERYTHING I’ve ever dreamed of in full force [and] bet on BEAR F**KING BRONSON!”