AEW Stars Reportedly Banged Up After Double Or Nothing

AEW may be facing a brief roster shake-up following the chaotic Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2025, as several top stars—including both Young Bucks—are reportedly dealing with injuries.

The match, which took place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, featured Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, and Marina Shafir facing off against Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata, and Willow Nightingale. The babyface team ultimately secured the victory in a wild, multi-person bout.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez reported that both Matt and Nick Jackson came out of the match “pretty banged up.”

“Yeah, I heard Nick Jackson was pretty banged up from that [match],” Meltzer said.

Alvarez added, “Both Bucks were apparently all banged up from that match, and they weren’t the only ones. There’s a lot of banged up people in that company.”

Meltzer further noted that while the Jacksons may still appear on television, fans shouldn’t expect them back in in-ring action immediately. “They might be on TV or do angles, but I don’t think they’ll be able to do a match just yet,” he said.

It remains to be seen how these physical setbacks will affect AEW’s short-term creative plans heading into Fyter Fest and All In: Texas.