AEW TNT Title Belt Stolen After Wardlow’s Rental Car Gets Broken Into (Video)

On Tuesday night, AEW TNT Champion Wardlow was the victim of a car break-in.

Wardlow took to Twitter to reveal that his rental car had been broken into, as seen in the video below. The thief took his luggage, which contained his AEW TNT Title belt, ring boots, and everything else.

“Well thanks to the person who broke into my rental car and took absolutely everything from me. My TNT Title, my ring gear, my boots, my whole life, were in those bags. I don’t know if that means I’ll have to beat the shit out of Hobbs in these clothes I’m wearing right now, but one way or another I’m going to make it to Sacramento and we’re going to get this shit done. Whoever did do this, better thank God that I didn’t catch you in the act because your jaw would be as shattered as this glass is,” Wardlow said.

Wardlow will defend his TNT Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs on tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Sacramento. At Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view, he defeated ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe to win the title.

Wardlow’s full video is available below: